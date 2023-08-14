TUY HOA, Vietnam (Aug. 18, 2023) – Mr. Dao My, Vice Chairman, Phu Yen Provincial People’s Committee, right, speaks with Marc E. Knapper, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, before the start of the Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam closing ceremony, Aug. 18. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

