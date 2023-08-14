FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 5

Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sim, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Forces Command, shakes a Soldier's hand at the 101st Airborne Division Headquarters during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 18, 2023. The FORSCOM Best Squad Competition tested each Soldier on their leadership skills and discipline as a Soldier and a team member during arduous and physical challenges over a five-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by (Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell)

