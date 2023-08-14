Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 5 [Image 13 of 21]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 5

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    General Andrew P. Poppas, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Command, speaks with Soldiers at the 101st Airborne Division Headquarters during the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 18, 2023. The FORSCOM Best Squad Competition tested each Soldier on their leadership skills and discipline as a Soldier and a member of a team during arduous and physical challenges over a five-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by (Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell)

