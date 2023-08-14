Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 22:34 Photo ID: 7980063 VIRIN: 230805-A-OD824-2221 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.25 MB Location: ADELPHI, MD, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Colonel Dane Sandersen officially steps into the position of Brigade Commander for the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.