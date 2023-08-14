Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Dane Sandersen officially steps into the position of Brigade Commander for the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade [Image 2 of 4]

    Colonel Dane Sandersen officially steps into the position of Brigade Commander for the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    ADELPHI, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jevon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    Col. Dan Sandersen giving his speech to ARCPB after assuming the role of their Commander on Aug 5th, 2023 in Adelphi, MD.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 22:34
    Location: ADELPHI, MD, US 
    cyber
    335th signal command
    army reserve cyber protection brigade
    arcpb

