    Army Garrison Personnel Participate in Hurricane Preparedness Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton personnel participate in their annual hurricane preparedness exercise on Aug. 9. The exercise determined how the garrison staff would effectively respond to a severe hurricane scenario impacting Fort Hamilton, southern Brooklyn, and New York City at large. Participants discussed capabilities, limitations, responsibilities, and potential assistance required before, during and after such an event based on an evolving scenario. The garrison's mission is to be prepared for and respond to a wide variety of disasters both natural and man-made. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 20:23
    Photo ID: 7979905
    VIRIN: 230809-A-LO645-4483
    Resolution: 6015x4112
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Garrison Personnel Participate in Hurricane Preparedness Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    NYC
    Emergency Response
    US Army
    Hurricane Preparedness
    USAG Fort Hamilton

