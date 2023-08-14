Army Garrison Personnel Participate in Hurricane Preparedness Exercise

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton personnel participate in their annual hurricane preparedness exercise on Aug. 9. The exercise determined how the garrison staff would effectively respond to a severe hurricane scenario impacting Fort Hamilton, southern Brooklyn, and New York City at large. Participants discussed capabilities, limitations, responsibilities, and potential assistance required before, during and after such an event based on an evolving scenario. The garrison's mission is to be prepared for and respond to a wide variety of disasters both natural and man-made. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

