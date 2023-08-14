Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT conducts infantry training during Pololu Strike [Image 16 of 16]

    3d LCT conducts infantry training during Pololu Strike

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sets security with an M240B machine gun during Pololu Strike at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d MLR exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 7979852
    VIRIN: 230818-M-VW647-1317
    Resolution: 5764x3843
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT conducts infantry training during Pololu Strike [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #3dMLR #3dMARDiv #FD2030 #Warfighting #Fightnow

