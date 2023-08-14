3d LCT conducts infantry training during Pololu Strike

A U.S. Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a patrol exercise during Pololu Strike at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d MLR exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

