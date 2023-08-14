Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters near Matagorda, Texas

    Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters near Matagorda, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues five people after their vessel sinks near Matagorda, Texas, Aug 18, 2023. All five individuals were recovered and transported to Station Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Freeport)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 7979648
    VIRIN: 230818-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 152.56 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters near Matagorda, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Freeport
    Coast guard
    Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT