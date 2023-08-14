Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters near Matagorda, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues five people after their vessel sinks near Matagorda, Texas, Aug 18, 2023. All five individuals were recovered and transported to Station Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Freeport)

