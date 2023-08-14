230817-N-CM110-1210 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Spencer West, from Haughton, Louisiana, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), performs a plank exercise during the physical readiness test, Aug. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:47 Photo ID: 7979418 VIRIN: 230817-N-CM110-1210 Resolution: 4320x2880 Size: 459.14 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli PRT [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.