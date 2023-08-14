Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli PRT [Image 19 of 22]

    USS Tripoli PRT

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230817-N-CM110-1184 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2023) – Aviation Ground Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Michael Messina, from New York, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), performs a pushup exercise during the physical readiness test, Aug. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 7979417
    VIRIN: 230817-N-CM110-1184
    Resolution: 4126x2751
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli PRT [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli

