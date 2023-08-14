USS Tripoli PRT

230817-N-CM110-1081 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 17, 2023) – Airman Nouwagnon Kwasi, from New York, right, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), completes the 1.5 mile run portion of the physical readiness test, Aug. 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

