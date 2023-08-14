Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Team of the Year Competition at LRAFB [Image 1 of 5]

    EOD Team of the Year Competition at LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A simulated bomb shell sits at the bottom of a crater during the Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Year competition at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 10, 2023. The Air Force EOD Team of the Year competition brought EOD Airmen from numerous continental United States bases to Little Rock AFB and tested their abilities to complete different EOD tasks under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    This work, EOD Team of the Year Competition at LRAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

