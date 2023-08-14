A simulated bomb shell sits at the bottom of a crater during the Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Year competition at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 10, 2023. The Air Force EOD Team of the Year competition brought EOD Airmen from numerous continental United States bases to Little Rock AFB and tested their abilities to complete different EOD tasks under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 13:28 Photo ID: 7979147 VIRIN: 230810-F-BK002-1011 Resolution: 5227x7840 Size: 4.03 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Team of the Year Competition at LRAFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.