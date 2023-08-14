Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cox garners division’s Operations and Maintenance ‘Castle Award’ [Image 2 of 3]

    LENOIR CITY, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Tim Fudge (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Operations Division chief, presents the Operations and Maintenance Castle Award, on behalf of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, to Greg Cox, Fort Loudoun Lock and Melton Hill Lock work leader, during a site visit July 27, 2023, to Fort Loudoun Lock on the Tennessee River in Lenoir City, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Matt Emmons)

