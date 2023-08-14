Cox garners division’s Operations and Maintenance ‘Castle Award’

Tim Fudge (Left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Operations Division chief, presents the Operations and Maintenance Castle Award, on behalf of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, to Greg Cox, Fort Loudoun Lock and Melton Hill Lock work leader, during a site visit July 27, 2023, to Fort Loudoun Lock on the Tennessee River in Lenoir City, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Matt Emmons)

