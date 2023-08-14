Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cox garners division’s Operations and Maintenance ‘Castle Award’ [Image 1 of 3]

    Cox garners division’s Operations and Maintenance ‘Castle Award’

    LENOIR CITY, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Greg Cox, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District work leader at Fort Loudoun Lock and Melton Hill Lock, works Aug. 17, 2023, at Melton Hill Lock on the Clinch River in Lenoir City, Tennessee. He recently received the USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Operations and Maintenance Castle Award. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Cox garners division's Operations and Maintenance 'Castle Award'
    Cox garners division’s Operations and Maintenance ‘Castle Award’
    Cox garners division’s Operations and Maintenance ‘Castle Award’

    Cox garners division&rsquo;s Operations and Maintenance &lsquo;Castle Award&rsquo;

    USACE
    Nashville District
    Operations and Maintenance
    Greg Cox
    Castle Award
    Work Leader

