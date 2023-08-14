Renee Woodworth, wife to U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses for a group photo with guests during a dinner hosted at the Commanding General’s Quarters at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 16, 2023. The Woodworth’s hosted the dinner to continue building strong relationships between MCI-West regional leaders and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 13:24
|Photo ID:
|7979118
|VIRIN:
|230817-M-EF648-1133
|Resolution:
|5980x3987
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCI-West Commanding General hosts regional leaders and spouses’ dinner [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
