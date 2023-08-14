MCI-West Commanding General hosts regional leaders and spouses’ dinner

Renee Woodworth, wife to U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses for a group photo with guests during a dinner hosted at the Commanding General’s Quarters at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 16, 2023. The Woodworth’s hosted the dinner to continue building strong relationships between MCI-West regional leaders and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

