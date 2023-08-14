MCI-West Commanding General hosts regional leaders and spouses’ dinner

U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band, perform during a dinner hosted at the Commanding General’s Quarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 16, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, MCB Camp Pendleton, and his wife, Renee Woodworth, hosted the dinner continue building strong relationships between MCI-West regional leaders and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

