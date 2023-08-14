Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-West Commanding General hosts regional leaders and spouses’ dinner [Image 2 of 4]

    MCI-West Commanding General hosts regional leaders and spouses’ dinner

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, center, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and his wife Renee Woodworth, pose for a group photo with their guests at a dinner hosted at the Commanding General’s Quarters at MCB Camp Pendleton, Aug. 16, 2023. The Woodworth’s hosted the dinner to continue building strong relationships between MCI-West regional leaders and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 13:24
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
