U.S. Airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets with the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing participate in exercise Cope Snapper 2023, August 16, at Naval Air Station Key West, Boca Chica Airfield, Florida. The joint military exercise focuses on training techniques, tactics and procedures, and strengthening air-to-air integration with dissimilar aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 12:58 Photo ID: 7979106 VIRIN: 230816-Z-RQ541-1019 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 12.79 MB Location: BOCA CHICA AIRFIELD, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.