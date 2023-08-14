Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida [Image 1 of 5]

    Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida

    BOCA CHICA AIRFIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephen Grubbs, a crew chief with the 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, cleans the canopy on an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during exercise Cope Snapper 2023, August 16, at Naval Air Station Key West, Boca Chica Airfield, Florida. The joint military exercise focuses on training techniques, tactics and procedures, and strengthening air-to-air integration with dissimilar aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 7979102
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-RQ541-1002
    Resolution: 7214x4800
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: BOCA CHICA AIRFIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida
    Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida
    Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida
    Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida
    Cope Snapper Exercise 2023 at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    NAS Key West
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT