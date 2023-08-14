Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Work to develop base operations support site at Fort McCoy [Image 48 of 48]

    Work to develop base operations support site at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors move dirt from a borrow pit Aug. 16, 2023, next to the cantonment area fence at Fort McCoy, Wis. The location has also been a spot for an ongoing troop project on post for the past two years. The dirt movement was to an ongoing construction project on the installation. This area was once a fully wooded area. The project work is in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Logistical Support Area Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troop projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more. DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski said Fort McCoy DPW is combining all its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations. Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 11:43
    Photo ID: 7978923
    VIRIN: 230816-A-OK556-3235
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work to develop base operations support site at Fort McCoy [Image 48 of 48], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    base operations support site for installation service contractors

