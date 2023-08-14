Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force ROTC Academy Cadets pose for a group photo next to a KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 916th Air Refueling Wing during a base tour at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 4, 2023. The cadets were able to fly on the aircraft and observe mid-flight refuelings as part of an incentive flight during a base tour aimed to enhance the cadets’ knowledge of Air Force career fields and provide a closer look at the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
