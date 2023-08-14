Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force ROTC Academy Cadets board a KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 916th Air Refueling Wing in preparation for an incentive flight during a base tour at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 4, 2023. This was part of a week-long tour aimed to enhance the cadets’ knowledge of Air Force career fields and provide them a closer look at the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

