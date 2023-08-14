Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base [Image 2 of 7]

    Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force ROTC Academy Cadet looks out a window while flying in a KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 916th Air Refueling Wing during an incentive flight over North Carolina, as part of a base tour at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., August 4, 2023. This was part of a week-long tour aimed to enhance the cadets’ knowledge of Air Force career fields and provide them a closer look at the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7978896
    VIRIN: 230804-F-SD514-1140
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, Air Force ROTC Cadets Tour Seymour Johnson Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROTC
    SJAFB
    Team Seymour
    916thAirRefuelingWing

