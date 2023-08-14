Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 SFS Defender’s National Night Out 2023 [Image 12 of 12]

    21 SFS Defender’s National Night Out 2023

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of the military, their dependents and various other community partners celebrate an evening with the 21st Security Forces Squadron as part of the Defender’s National Night Out at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 4, 2023. This event featured a Military Working
    dog display, lethal force simulations, a combat arms
    weapons display, EOD technology, rock climbing, a
    mechanical bull, and much more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 7978745
    VIRIN: 230804-F-JC347-1052
    Resolution: 5047x3358
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 SFS Defender's National Night Out 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS

