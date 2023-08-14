21 SFS Defender’s National Night Out 2023

Members of the military, their dependents and various other community partners celebrate an evening with the 21st Security Forces Squadron as part of the Defender’s National Night Out at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 4, 2023. This event featured a Military Working

dog display, lethal force simulations, a combat arms

weapons display, EOD technology, rock climbing, a

mechanical bull, and much more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

