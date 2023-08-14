Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron approaches a simulated neutralized threat during an active-shooter training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 17, 2023. Active-shooter exercises like this test the ability of first responders from the base and local community to save lives and neutralize a threat.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 7978737
    VIRIN: 230817-F-SD514-1022
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    defenders
    security forces
    exercise
    active shooter
    SJAFB
    TeamSeymour

