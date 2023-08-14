U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron enter a theater in response to a simulated active shooter threat during an active-shooter training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 17, 2023. Airmen trained side-by-side with Wayne County first responders during the exercise to bolster communication and operational readiness between military and civilian personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 10:07 Photo ID: 7978733 VIRIN: 230817-F-SD514-1027 Resolution: 5670x3772 Size: 1.93 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.