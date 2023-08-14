Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron and Wayne County first responders prepare to perform an after-action-report after completing an active-shooter training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 17, 2023. Active-shooter exercises like this test the ability of first responders from the base and local community to save lives and neutralize a threat.

