    Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise [Image 3 of 10]

    Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron help move a simulated casualty to an ambulance during an active-shooter training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 17, 2023. Airmen trained side-by-side with Wayne County first responders during the exercise to bolster communication and operational readiness between military and civilian personnel.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 7978730
    VIRIN: 230817-F-SD514-1046
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    defenders
    security forces
    exercise
    active shooter
    SJAFB
    TeamSeymour

