Team Seymour, Wayne County work together during active-shooter training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron’s Office of Special Investigations annotate and compile information regarding a simulated active-shooter incident during an active-shooter training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 17, 2023. Airmen trained side-by-side with Wayne County first responders during the exercise to bolster communication and operational readiness between military and civilian personnel.
