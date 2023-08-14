Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93rd AGOW executes static line training [Image 6 of 6]

    93rd AGOW executes static line training

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group have their gear inspected before loading onto an HC-130J Combat King II for a static-line jump at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. The 820th BDG airborne-qualified Airmen offer the Joint Forces an agile insertion capability that can be deployed globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

