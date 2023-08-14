U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group have their gear inspected before loading onto an HC-130J Combat King II for a static-line jump at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. The 820th BDG airborne-qualified Airmen offer the Joint Forces an agile insertion capability that can be deployed globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 08:47 Photo ID: 7978571 VIRIN: 230808-F-BU839-1005 Resolution: 8057x5371 Size: 17.68 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93rd AGOW executes static line training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.