U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group listen to instructions by their jumpmaster before preparing to jump from an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. The 820th BDG exercise their airborne capabilities to maintain proficiency through currency training and repetition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7978564
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-BU839-1004
|Resolution:
|6950x3833
|Size:
|15.87 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 93rd AGOW executes static line training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
