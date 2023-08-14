93rd AGOW executes static line training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group listen to instructions by their jumpmaster before preparing to jump from an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. The 820th BDG exercise their airborne capabilities to maintain proficiency through currency training and repetition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

