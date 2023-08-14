A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group prepares to jump from an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. Airborne operations play a critical role in missions requiring airfield seizures where light, lean and lethal ground combat force tactics are utilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 08:47 Photo ID: 7978563 VIRIN: 230808-F-BU839-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.59 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93rd AGOW executes static line training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.