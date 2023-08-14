A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group prepares to jump from an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. Airborne operations play a critical role in missions requiring airfield seizures where light, lean and lethal ground combat force tactics are utilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7978563
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-BU839-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.59 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 93rd AGOW executes static line training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT