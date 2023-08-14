U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group check their gear before a static-line jump at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. The 820th BDG airborne-qualified Airmen offer the Joint Forces an agile insertion capability that can be deployed globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7978562
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-BU839-1002
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|25.17 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 93rd AGOW executes static line training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
