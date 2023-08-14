U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group don gear before a static-line jump at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. The 820th BDG is the expeditionary Air Force’s worldwide deployable, first-in, self-sustaining force protection capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7978560
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-BU839-2337
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.43 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 93rd AGOW executes static line training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
