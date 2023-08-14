Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93rd AGOW executes static line training [Image 1 of 6]

    93rd AGOW executes static line training

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group don gear before a static-line jump at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2023. The 820th BDG is the expeditionary Air Force’s worldwide deployable, first-in, self-sustaining force protection capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 08:47
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    93rd AGOW
    Air Force Magazine
    23rd Wing
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    15th Air Force

