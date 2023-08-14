CAPT Mark Clayton and Angie Hester Talk after a session at the Defense Health Information Technology Symposium in New Orleans in August 2023
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7978554
|VIRIN:
|230810-D-RS627-2331
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAPT Mark Clayton and Angie Hester Talk after a session at DHITS 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by Jason Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT