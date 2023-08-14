RADM Taylor meets with attendees at the Defense Health Information Technology Symposium in New Orleans in August 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7978547
|VIRIN:
|230809-D-RS627-1685
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RADM Brandon Taylor Meets with Attendees at DHITS 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by Jason Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT