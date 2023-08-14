Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samayaah Smith 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 18, 2023)— U.S. Space Force Guardians recite their oath of enlistment into the U.S. Space Force on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 18, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Samayaah Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 07:13
    Photo ID: 7978405
    VIRIN: 230818-N-IK073-1030
    Resolution: 4416x2939
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Samayaah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service
    U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service
    U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service
    U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service
    U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    enlistment
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    navy
    army
    spaceforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT