U.S. Space Force Transfer of Service

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 18, 2023)— U.S. Space Force Guardian Sgt. Adrian Chaides, from Los Angeles receives a U.S. Space Force patch during a transfer of service ceremony on board Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 18, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Samayaah Smith)

