Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 03:55 Photo ID: 7978371 VIRIN: 230817-N-LZ839-1004 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.9 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy Operate in the Gulf of Oman [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.