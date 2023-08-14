Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy Operate in the Gulf of Oman [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy Operate in the Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230817-N-LZ839-1004 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 17, 2023) Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft operate alongside amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 17, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    USS Thomas Hudner
    F-35A aircraft

