230817-N-LZ839-1004 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 17, 2023) Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft operate alongside amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 17, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7978371
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-LZ839-1004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy Operate in the Gulf of Oman [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
