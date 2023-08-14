11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, 11th Air Force command chief, coins U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Teagan Ellis, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2023. Berg coined Ellis for her outstanding performance while deployed at Kadena. ((U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 03:52
|Photo ID:
|7978360
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-IV293-1023
|Resolution:
|5777x4049
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
