11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, right, 11th Air Force command chief, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Okenfuss, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron F-35 technician expeditor at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2023. During his visit, Berg spoke with Airmen from the 354th Fighter Wing and visited facilities including the Kadena Innovation lab, the Armed Services Blood Bank Center and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the U.S.Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

