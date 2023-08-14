Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, right, 11th Air Force command chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Turner, Kadena Innovation Lab senior enlisted leader, discuss a proposed new piece of equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. Turner proposed a C-17 Globemaster III patient transportation system that had been modified to be used in a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
This work, 11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
