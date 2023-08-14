Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena [Image 4 of 8]

    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, 11th Air Force command chief, coins U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pamela Martinez, Kadena Innovations Lab noncommissioned officer in charge, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. Martinez was recognized for her work handling the Kadena Innovations Lab financials and aiding in recruitment for the Spark Tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 03:52
    Photo ID: 7978355
    VIRIN: 230712-F-VM929-1033
    Resolution: 6549x4366
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena
    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena
    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena
    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena
    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena
    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena
    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena
    11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT