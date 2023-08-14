11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, 11th Air Force command chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Mathew Huard, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit clinical nurse, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. One of Berg’s goals during his visit was to familiarize himself with service members working in the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan and their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

