U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shameka Miller, Armed Service Blood Bank Center laboratory technician, discusses the blood testing process with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, 11th Air Force command chief at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. During his visit, Berg toured facilities including the Armed Services Blood Bank Center and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the U.S.Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 03:52 Photo ID: 7978341 VIRIN: 230712-F-IV293-1014 Resolution: 6014x3826 Size: 2.42 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.