U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, 11th Air Force command chief, participates in a chiefs panel at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. Recent Senior Non-commissioned Officer Academy graduates were given the opportunity to ask chiefs questions about leadership and Airmanship as SNCOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 03:52
|Photo ID:
|7978339
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-IV293-1016
|Resolution:
|6604x4403
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Air Force command chief visits Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
