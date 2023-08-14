Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Environmental Dept. Storm Drain Contest [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAS Environmental Dept. Storm Drain Contest

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) poses with Reilly Bowker and her winning stencil from the CFAS environmental department storm drain stencil design contest in front of CFAS headquarters Aug. 18, 2023. The CFAS environmental department received more than 50 stencil designs for the contest which was designed to communicate to the community that only stormwater should go down the drains which lead to the ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 02:16
